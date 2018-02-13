The Idolatry of Peace

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Is there another locale on the planet where mobs of homicidal Jew-haters can get away in the court of public opinion with beating Jews to death with their fists, rocks, iron bars? Yesterday, and not for the first time, two Israeli soldiers in an Israeli car lost their way and wound up in savage Jenin where in a flash a flash mob not of hip-hop dancers but young male descendants of Ishmael that wild ass of a man, formed and began pelting the car with rocks and iron bars beating the two al-Yahud inside, and that one was a young woman did not deter these animal-like attackers from beating her face bloody…