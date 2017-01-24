The Holy Green Line

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Well, yours truly, for one, was not surprised that yesterday in his first press briefing, President’s Trump’s new White House press secretary Sean Spicer refused to commit to saying the new administration would move its embassy to Jerusalem even by the end of its four-year term. I think that I’ve said before, leastwise since November 8, that Trump should never have even brought up the issue of moving the embassy because I think Congress first called for that decades ago during the reign of King Billy the Kinky and worse, King Billy the Serial Rapist, which decision has been delayed ever since. For sure, the new president has already been advised that doing that is likely, highly likely, to lead to the death of American ambassadors, consuls, embassy and consular officials, and tourists, after which he would be told their blood is on his head. Truth be told, it is not an issue that I care about and even am embarrassed by. The United States is great but not that great. Israelis who care about this crave Uncle Sam’s love when what Jew should crave is G-d’s and only His…