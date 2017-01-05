The Elor Conundrum

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Puh-leeze. We in Israel and the rest of the civilized world are under attack by Muslim barbarians, and new ways of thinking about the right way of dealing with them must be considered. They don’t play by the rules and thus forfeit rights to be treated with civilized norms like arrest, trial and imprisonment. Terrorists in civilian clothes wielding knives, what Elor faced, who spring ambush attacks on unsuspecting people in the street, have no rights. They must be exterminated on the spot. So I support the IDF’s ruling which is correct, and support, thanks to extenuating circumstances, no more punishment for Elor Azaria due to the peculiarity of his violation of the IDF’s civilized insistence on self-control when using deadly force…