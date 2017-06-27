The Baseless Hysteria of the Reform

Excerpt from this day’s program: …What was building the golden calf if not imitating what all of humanity was up to in that stage of its development? Worshipping idols of their own making? What is Chanukah but the memory of the war between classical Jews and those who would reform it in imitation of the gentile world? And so perhaps it is not too surprising that in this era of off the rails narcissism eating away at post-Judeo-Christian civilization, there are Jews who insist that it is kosher for men and women to pray together just like Episcopalians perhaps, and boy are they angry at the Prime Minister this week for respecting the desires of the millions of Orthodox Jews in this country who did not want him to do that. His decision to rescind any official recognition of Reform and Conservative Judaism was an absolutely correct, democratic thing to do. In this country, these two schismatic sects are statistically insignificant. Bibi’s decision was truly democratic, respectful of the will of the millions of Orthodox Jew who do not approve of sexually mixed prayer…