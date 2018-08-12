Shai ben-Tekoa

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Aug
12

The Arabs' Phony Demo

  Sunday - August 12, 2018 2:08 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…The truth was on display last night, big time. The top story in Israel today was the gathering in the St. Isaac Rabin Square in Tel-Aviv of Arabs with citizenship allegedly protesting the Nationality Law but in truth identifying with the enemy. If they, in truth, had come to protest being excluded from the State of Israel in some way that harms or offends them, they would have been waving the Israeli flag, acting like Druze who fight and die for that flag, that state in which they live and live better than in Lebanon or Syria.

Instead, these protestors protesting their exclusion from Israeli society in some way were waving the flag of Balestine and chanting exactly what the Ishmaelites in Judea and Samaria have been known to chant. “With spirit and blood, we will redeem you, Falastin. Israel is a terrorist state…an Arab Balestine from the sea to the River Jordan.”
