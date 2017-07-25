The Arab Mind at Work

Excerpt from this day’s program: …I saw a fascinating few seconds of a video yesterday somewhere on line of what appeared to be an English journalist interviewing in the Old City a well-wrapped Muslim woman with serviceable English who, when asked to comment on how she thinks the “Palestinians” should act after the killing of the two Israeli policemen, she simply denied that. She voiced her view that reports of the killing were spread by the Jews and they are always lying.” Fascinating. Functionally pathological denial unfolding before your very eyes. But this is how the Arab mind works, and this is why Oslo was a form of denial doomed to failure on the part of post-Jewish Peres, Rabin, Beilin and friends. Those idiot post-religious mockers of religion, all three of them, who never knew that the Torah provides the best guide to understanding the Arabs…