The Arab Mind, II

…And so the very idea of Jews is so powerful, it affects Arabs that not only deny the Holocaust happened, that deny Jewish history ever happened. This is madness, is it not?

There have been cases of girls who get pregnant and keep it a secret; give birth, abandon baby in a garbage can and when found out, deny ever being pregnant, a denial of virtually psychotic intensity.

And so yesterday the Syrian Arab masquerading as a Palestinian with a doctorate in history, Mahmoud Abbas, PhD in an emergency meeting in Cairo of fellow Arab Muslims called in response to Donald Trump’s recognition Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, said the Canaanites built Jerusalem and he and his fellow Arab Muslims are the descendants of the Canaanites.

There is something in the Hamitic-Ishmaelitic brain that like a pinball machine shuts down by going “Tilt,” when it comes to thinking about history. For them, history is whatever you want it to be.

I highly recommend the Rambam’s Moreh Nevukhim/ Maimonides’s Guide for the Perplexed in which this native-Arabic speaking Jew who lived his whole life among the Muslims, describes the pathways of the Arab mind that are simply defective…