Shai ben-Tekoa

DPP Webcasts

DPP Info

Netanya By the Sea

Essays

The Negev

News

Commentary

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Dec
13

The Anti-Reform Jew Bill

  Tuesday - December 13, 2016 9:10 PM EST

Internet Radio

Program Link: ‘International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction over Israel’
Excerpt from this day’s program:

…These Reform Jews are annoying no less in their refusal to face the truth according to every population survey. They are not reproducing. What they are doing is no longer tethered to Jewishness and for their lack of intellectual integrity alone they must be told in no uncertain terms what they do is not Jewish and an aggression against the millions of Orthodox Jews. Their claim to be representatives of most of the Jewish people who are not Orthodox is nonsense.

Israel is a free enough country. No government has stopped Reform Jews from living here and building temples. No government has given them money as the Orthodox establishment gets money, but otherwise they have been free to spread their wisdom and attract adherents.

Trouble is, since their doctrine is empty, they have no significant following and Israel is under no obligation to recognize their right to execute their bogus imitation of Jewishness at the Western Wall…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
Northern Israel
Netanya
RSSTwitterFacebookYoutube

Free Audio Excerpt

Sha'i Video

On Amazon.com

Phantom Nation

DPP FAQs Audio

Tel Aviv

Archives