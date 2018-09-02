The Amazing Trump Team

Excerpt from this day’s program: …On Thursday night, the Washington Post reported that the US would end all funding to UNRWA, and David Israel in the Jewish Press reported the next day that this would happen in a few days. But that then shrunk to the next day, Saturday, when The Trump Administration announced it was ending its support for UNRWA altogether. It had already docked the annual tribute to these modern-day Barbary Pirate protection artists by a third. Now the US is going all the way. Amazing. And no less amazing is one of the explanations for the move came from US Ambassadress Nikki Haley who said, “First of all, you’re looking at the fact that, yes, there’s an endless number of refugees that continue to get assistance, but more importantly, the Palestinians continue to bash America.” She said that speaking before the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. Imagine that. She said more importantly than the scam was the endless bad-mouthing of America that has provided the lion’s share of support for these shake-down artists, this fake nation, like fake news…