The Abbas Apology: Ha!

…The next day, Mahmoud Abbas spoke the following three sentences, “I condemn the Holocaust, which was the most heinous crime in human history. If anyone, especially of the Jewish religion, was insulted by what I told the Palestinian National Council, I apologize to them. I would like assure everyone that it was not my intention to do so and to reiterate my full respect for the Jewish faith as well as other monotheistic faiths.”

Same m.o./modus operandi. “I would assure everyone” and then respects the Jewish faith but also other monotheistic faiths. Singling out Jewishness is something he cannot do.

This is another manifestation of the bromides we hear on International Holocaust Remembrance Day when governments issue statements condemning not only antisemitism but an ever-growing number of groups with a gripe. The victims of not only antisemitism but racism, sexism, homophobia, islamophobia, transphobia.

Facing the enormity of antisemitism in isolation is something the world as yet to come to grips with…