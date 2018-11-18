Surreal or Real?

…Shalom laYehudim, Shalom laBnai Noach, Shalom laGoyim. It is the evening of the 2nd day, yud-alef beKislev, Parashas Vayishlakh, tav-shin-ayin-tes, 5779, the evening of the 1st day, Sunday, 18 November, 2018, webcasting from political Israel once again planning on elections, which are a colossal waste of taxpayers’ money.

This constant jockeying for power bores me and I never deal with it.

I am more at home with what the goyim in the UN are up to, and last Friday the General Assembly voted on nine resolutions verbally scourging Israel. One was the annual renewal of a resolution from the 1970s creating a special committee inside the UN tasked with monitoring the human rights of the Balestinians in the occupied territories. In effect, its job is to keep an eye on the perfidious Jews abusing the Palestinians, who never abuse the Jews.

Another condemned Israel for building in East Jerusalem and the West Bank. Excellent Hillel Neuer of UN Watch said, “The UN’s planned assault on Israel with a torrent of one side resolutions is surreal.”