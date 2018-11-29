Shai ben-Tekoa

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Nov
29

Stealing Partition Day

  Thursday - November 29, 2018

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Like a soap opera that never ends, like malaria that comes and goes, yesterday’s top story in the Jewish global village were the words of a professor at Temple University — what a coincidence, spoken in the temple of diplomacy in Manhattan at 43rd street and 1st Avenue.

Professor March Lamont Hill, a known associate of Louis Farrakhan, and commentator on CNN, called for the destruction of Israel as we know it. His vision is of a multiculti, non-denominational state “from the River to the Sea,” which obviously would require designing a new flag, unlike the current flag with its exclusively Jewish symbols. You know how greedy Jews can be…
