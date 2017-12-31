Shai ben-Tekoa

Sovereignty? Yes!

  Sunday - December 31, 2017 6:17 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…One of the last pieces of the original Promised Land yet to be claimed as part of the modern state of Israel is Judea, which makes sense. The Almighty in His Unfathomable Wisdom orchestrated the return from Exile led by Jews who did not want to be Jews. Herzl was a Reform Jew and tried to Reform Jewishness from a religious identity above all into an ordinary national identity, like any one of the 192 other member-states in the UN Organization, home to not only the Oil-for-Food scam, and UNRWA scam, but the UN itself as scam. I mean, what good has the UN ever done outside the World Health Organization?
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
