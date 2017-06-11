Sodom and Gomorrah. Why?

Excerpt from this day’s program: …On Friday, Tel-Aviv held its 19th sexual deviants’ parade worthy of Greece or Rome in its last years sunk in hedonism, expiring as empires for their reproduction systems had spin out of control. Nothing could be more obvious than the unity of procreation and intense physical pleasure. For sure, the Almighty planned it that way, only at Sodom and Gomorrah he rejected completely the separation of procreation and its special pleasure. That’s what homosexual pleasure is. All pleasure, no reproduction, no responsibility for the new human being to come of an evening of pleasure, for by definition no human being is created in what is now easily called gay sex, when I make the case what gays do is not sex. Sex is about procreation. Across the mammalian world, new exemplars of the species are created when the seed inside the male is transferred to the womb of a female. That is what the sex organs are made for. So when a human being engages in this deviant behavior, the pleasure of sexual activity is separated from procreation, embezzled if you will. The Creator wove together human reproduction and great physical pleasure, and to tear them apart is to violate the divine plan…