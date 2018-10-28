Resist the Schismatics!

…About the latest eruption of satanic Jew-hatred in Pittsburgh nothing constructive can be said because there was absolutely not one innovation in the deed. In a way, this massacre should not even have been newsworthy. Murdering Jews like this has been a feature of life on earth for thousands of years.

Coincidentally, yesterday I was with a family of friends whose 21-year-old Israeli daughter still wrestling with the common urge to abandon the religious life she was raised in argued and age-old argument that if the Jews are hated like this, they must be doing something to make themselves hated, starting with calling themselves the Chosen People.

I countered and told Jew-hatred is never anything but based on delusions, fantasies, fairy tales, never ever in truth and reality.

So I for one was not surprised today to read this maniac in Pittsburgh now in custody believes the Jews have invaded the US and committing genocide. QED, Quod Erat Demonstratum…