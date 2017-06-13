Shai ben-Tekoa

Jun
13

“Oslo” – The Play

  Tuesday - June 13, 2017 7:08 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…This play Oslo is about the basically illegal, treasonous secret negotiations between the Fatah murder cult and post-Jew Israeli Leftists Beilin, Hirschfeld, Pundak, Savir in 1993 that led to the Oslo Abomination, as I call it, because it entailed shaking the bloody hands of Arafat and Co., those barbaric Jew-hating enemies of civilization. The spirit of Oslo was captured for yours truly in one photograph in 1996, I think. Shimon Peres kissing Arafat on the cheek, that poisonous, reptilian toad of a man…
