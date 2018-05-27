Oslo is Finished. Now What?

Excerpt from this day’s program: …In Tovah Lazaroff’s third paragraph we read of a reaction by an Arab Muslim whom she called the “PA Foreign Minister Riyad Malki.” The “PA Foreign Minister”? This implies he is the foreign minister of a state. Does the Jerusalem Post recognize that state, the State of Balestine? The PA Foreign Minister means the foreign minister of the Palestinian Authority, but that is not a state. In New York and Jersey the Port Authority of New York manages bridges, tunnels the port and bus stations but it is an authority not a state. If The Jerusalem Post thinks Riyad Malki is a foreign minister, it presumptively recognizes the State of Balestine. This what the Israelis have done to themselves over the last half-century” they have gone along with the antisemitic fairy tale of there being a “Palestinian” people here with the identical right to an independent that the Jews have, which of course could not be more anti-Jewish in conception. Jews have believed, and the world has agreed, that the Holy Land, a.k.a. Palestine was the land of the Jews, but they were driven country and afterwards no other people claimed it was their ancestral homeland. And this is why into the 19th century Eretz Yisrael was a barren wasteland. This is predicted in the Five Books, and so it was. Without the Jews, this land became desert. There were no Palestinians…