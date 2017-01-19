O’Bummer’s Last Licks

Excerpt from this day’s program: …The state declared independence almost 69 years ago and has not had one day of peace since then. Israelis in their semi-realistic bubblehead mode, speak of the War of Independence that began in 1948 and ended in 1949, which is not true. Of the six Arab states that declared war to destroy the declared state, only two, so far, have made peace. Since then too, Iran, which was friendly at that time and remained so until 1979, has joined the wolf pack and poses the greatest threat. I hope some historian of the future will agree with my view that the principle reason Barack Hussein Obama was so good to the Iranians was because it is the strongest and most intelligent Muslim power with the capability of destroying the Jewish people’s only state, G-d forbid…