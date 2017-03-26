Obama’s Verbal Victory

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Indeed, whenever one of these Muslims goes crazy like this, not only the Houses of Parliament but streets in the city are shut down. Traffic comes to traffic jam halt. The Underground service to nearby tube stations stops, locking down the passengers inside. Islam is most palpably felt in this way. Islam means submission, the opposite of freedom, the opposite of individual liberty, and this is what Muslims bring on. It is reminiscent of the demand made of Jews in history, in Muslim lands, as in Morocco, where they were ordered, when passing by a mosque, to remove their shoes, and in the age of international aggression against innocent air travelers, passengers today in their millions before boarding airliners must all, thanks to Islam, remove their shoes and belts and with one hand hold up their pants as they shuffle through a security device which in a way strips them naked in public…