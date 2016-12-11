Obama’s Speech and Sedition

Excerpt from this day’s program: …And until the Muslim missionary in the White House leaves the premises for the last time, Israel must continue to walk on eggshells, which is why Friday’s papers reported the story that the bill legalizing 4,000 Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria will be delayed until after the Trump inauguration. Both Netanyahu and Bennett agree on this, and for sure it is the right thing to do. Unless the picture changes, it seems we are on course for a radical change of course under President Trump. The last thing this government wants to do now is something that the Muslim saboteur in the Oval Office is likely to be easily offended by, which will license him to do just about anything to us he can, like not using the veto in the Security Council. Indeed, a delegation of antisemitic terrorists a.k.a. Palestinian Authority officials, is headed to Washington to attempt to sway Secretary Kerry not to use the veto in a Security Council vote these Muslim murderers expect to see in mid-January. Leading them is Saeb Erekat who was with Arafat in 2000 at Camp David and agreed the Jews never had any temples on Haram a-Sharif, and two years later after the battle in the Jenin UNRWA said Israel had massacred 500 ancient Palestinians. It is another fact of the Oslo abomination that a man like this was brought into negotiations for peace. The brainlessness of those leftist post-Jews Rabin and Peres not to judge this man for the uncivilized savage beneath the suit and tie and Western academic degrees…