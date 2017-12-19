Obama’s Betrayal

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Unfortunately at the UN following Nikki Haley’s veto of a resolution presuming to empower the Security Council to order the United States to rescind its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the reborn Jewish commonwealth, Israeli ambassador Dani Danon parroted the same cliché I’ve noted before. The oddity of Israeli spokesmen, the prime minister, Naftali Bennett, Nir Barkat now Dani Danon saying after the veto, “King David declared Jerusalem the capital of the Jewish people 3,000 years ago and it has served as Israel’s capital for almost 70 years.” And there it is again. The reference to 3,000 years ago and then a jump to the birth of the State, that is mute on the history of the modern Zionist movement that launched the return. The 162 years now since Jews began rehabilitating the city which at the point was a disgusting, garbage-strewn, rat-infested slum, a Muslim’s idea of a holy city perhaps? Israelis seem no longer to acknowledge the state building period of almost century, when Palestine was a treeless wasteland dotted with malarial swamps that killed Jewish halutzim/pioneers…