The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Dec
25

Obama, the Muslim Back-Stabber

  Sunday - December 25, 2016 6:47 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…On Friday, the United Nations Security Council ruled that this is occupied “Palestinian” territory; that it is “Palestinian” property, and never mind that almost a century ago, the League of Nations created a territory called Palestine explicitly described as “the historic homeland of the Jewish people.”

But look what has happened to language since then. On Friday, the United Nations Security Council declared that this land belongs to the “Palestinians,” and never mind that they are perfectly Jew-free, as Judenrein as any Nazi could want. The United Nations agreed, so to speak, that Palestine, created by the League of Nations, belongs to a people unheard of by the League of Nations, which just happens to be 100% Jew-free…
