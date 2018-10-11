Shai ben-Tekoa

Oct
11

Not Playing with a Full Deck

  Thursday - October 11, 2018 6:06 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Today two more Jews were wounded by a homicidal Arab-Muslim, whose government the PA routinely names streets, parks and school for such Jew-killers.

Thank G-d the two were not slain. A 32 year-old reserve soldier at a bus stop was pounced upon just as Ari Fuld, hashem yikom dammo, was by another would-be Muslim murderer who stabbed him. A 26-year-old Jewess was also lightly wounded when civilized Jews shot at the would-be murderer who raced off…
