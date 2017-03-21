Not A Shred Of Truth

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Last webcast, I criticized Israel’s UN ambassador Danny Danon for his response to the latest insult: that Richard Falk text published by an all- Arab UN agency, the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, in which he blasted Israel for its Right of Return for Jews only as an act of “racial domination” and “apartheid.” But all Danny Danon could say is that “the attempt to smear and falsely label the only true democracy in the Middle East creating a false analogy is despicable and constitutes a blatant lie.” And I said this was not an attempt to smear the “only true democracy” in the Middle East but smear the only Jewish state in the world. This was an act of classical Jew-hatred which in every generation manifests itself in the production of whopping lies told about the Jews and their devil deeds – and the key word is lies, which actually should be delusions. In every generation, people become delusional with narratives of fiendish and Jewish skullduggery…