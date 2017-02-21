Nikki Haley, Sikh Warrior

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Now on the bright side of the news ledger was yesterday’s stunning appearance before the media by the new US ambassadress to the UN Nikki Haley after attending her first UN Security Council. Talk about a breath of fresh air. And what was great about her commentary was not that it supported Israeli policies. Her focus was on the behavior of the Security Council that is simply surreal in the participants’ obliviousness to their own unfairness. Let us agree for the sake of argument that Israel is an imperfect society and its imperfection in its relationship to the Ishmaelites here a legitimate topic, but compared to all the other countries in the world and their imperfections, the UN, it is fair to say, is obsessed with Israel. And it was that obsession she commented on. She was less pro-Israel than at war with the manifest injustice of the Security Council toward this one small country…