…I think John Kerry will attend this antiJew jamboree on January 15th, five days before his leader Barak the First leaves the White House. It will be the finale to their joint antiJew aggression that attacks not only Israel but President Trump who has been such a shameless supporter of Israel. It will be a double-barreled aggression against America and Israel.

What is also of interest in that upcoming inquisition in Paris is the number of states reported, as of today, to be on course for showing up and attending this spiritual if not yet physical crucifixion of the Jews: 70 of them.

What a coincidence. The Torah miSinai teaches us that 70 nations came from Noah and his sons; that seventy people went down to Egypt with Yaakov and 210 years later emerged as people of millions.

No less, during the great pilgrimage festival of Succot 70 animals over the week are sacrificed, symbolic of the seventy nations.

But in Tanchuma, there is the famous comparison of the people of Israel, meaning the Jewish people, one lone female sheep surrounded by 70 wolves…