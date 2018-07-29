Shai ben-Tekoa

Username is EMAIL ADDRESS

DPP Webcasts

DPP Info

Netanya By the Sea

Essays

The Negev

News

Commentary

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Jul
29

Lying About Our History and Other Perversions

  Sunday - July 29, 2018 3:13 PM EST

Internet Radio

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…I do hope my book in its latest format is a success not only because I need the money but because it is an antidote to the lies told about Jews in this generation and no less by Jews themselves, how sad for us; how said for the Jewish liars.

On Friday the International New York Times ran a page one op-ed by such an antiJew Jew, indeed an Israeli, but before getting to him, take note of the recent practice of the once dignified New York Times that believed in separating fact from opinion, news coverage from the editorial page and its regular columnists. As Sean Hannity correctly complains, there is no more journalism in the MSM. It is all opinion and at its worst for resting on feelings and not facts. In its drive to maintain readership, the Times has joined the fashion by featuring opinions on page one and once again the columnist is an Israel-bashing Jew…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
Northern Israel
Netanya
RSSTwitterFacebookYoutube

Free Audio Excerpt

Sha'i Video

On Amazon.com

Phantom Nation

DPP FAQs Audio

Tel Aviv

Archives