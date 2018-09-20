LTF Strikes Again

…So, I found it amusing today to read of Little Tommy Friedman’s latest brilliancy, his prescription for what has to be done for peace and justice between Israel and the Ancient Ones.

Little Tommy yesterday, Yom Kippur of all days, when he should have been confessing his ugly hostility toward Jews and even more important his stupidity about the Jews in Israel, stuck again.

Jews are supposed to be smart, but here was this antiJew Jew still pitching the Two-State Solution, still thinking that these Arabs, these Hamitic Muslims, can be pacified by offering them some semblance of sovereignty in what he called the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Friedman is nothing if not an intellectual robot with a computer-generated voice in calling for, as he did, “a viable, demilitarized Palestinian state in the West Bank and a degree of Palestinian sovereignty in East Jerusalem.”