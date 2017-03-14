“Kosher” Jew-Hatred Today

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Janus-faced, those two masks, symbolic of the theater, laughing and crying. This is the face of the British who throughout their history have been simultaneously the nation most respectful of Jews and at other times as rotten as any other European goy. On 6 July, 1189, the day legendary King Richard I, Richard Lion-Heart, was crowned king in London, a delegation of Jews came to pay their respects with gifts, which enraged some Christians who chased them from the palace gate and began murdering and raping and pogroming in several locales inside and outside London, and King Richard on his Coronation Day had to use military force to stop the Jew-killing. So here was jovial Boris Johnson, the conservative friend of Israel but also like his post-Christian European brethren he partakes of the current and principle anti-Jew lie: If the Jews did not steal Palestine from the Palestinians in 1948, they most certainly stole Judea and Samaria in 1967 and have to give it back. And if Israel does not, it will be judged and smeared a racist, apartheid society that like South Africa does not deserve to go on living…