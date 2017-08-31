Keeping Israel Jewish

Excerpt from this day’s program: …This is the eternal tug of war in Israel, really within the Jewish people in every generation. The temptation to live without the commandments, the obligations of Jews in the universe according to the Torah. In so many ways, the world remains wholly ignorant of, the Oslo peace process abomination fiasco as an acting playing out of this bloodless war. The drive to award Judea and Samaria to the murderers in the PLO was very much an aggression against Jewishness and its special connection to these territories. Oslo, the product of hard leftists like Rabin, Peres, Beilin, Pundak and Hirschfeld, was a drive to deprive the expanding National Religious community of the heart of the Promised Land at the same time that Israel’s classical, anti-religious leftist elite was dying because its values left nothing to teach the next generation…