Judaism Itself Under Attack

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Abraham’s story found in the Bible begins the story of the Jewish people. And it is no accident in HaShem’s world that King David’s first capital was Abraham’s Hevron, site of the family plot of the Jewish people. How then to explain the behavior of twenty-one nations last Friday in Krakow, Poland voting that Hevron is the historical heritage of the Palestinians, when in the Bible there is no mention of them? Neither in the Quran. What is going on here is nothing less a massive expansion of the same mental diseases that produced Holocaust Denial, which is a ripping out of history facts that make antiJew uncomfortable. Here the very origin of the Jewish religion is denied…