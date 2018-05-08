John Kerry, Traitor

Excerpt from this day’s program: …So I, like John Kerry, opposed the war but what he did was disgusting. His staged, media event of throwing his medals over the White House fence was a shameless bid for instant fame. But what was far worse was his testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. This was on April 22, 1971 during which he reported on stories he had heard in his months in Viet Nam from combat of soldiers who “personally raped, cut off ears, cut off heads, tape wires from portable telephones to human genitals and turned up the power, cut off limbs, blown up bodies, randomly shot at civilians, razed villages in fashion reminiscent of Genghis Khan, shot cattle and dogs for fun, poisoned food stocks, and generally ravaged the country side of South Vietnam in addition to the normal ravage of war, and the normal and very particular ravaging which is done by the applied bombing power of this country.” This betrayal of his comrades in arms here is breath-taking. If John Kerry were on the KGB payroll as a enemy agent in America, he could not have been more obnoxious in his smearing of his fellow Americans in uniform with these satanic accusations of subcivilized barbarism…