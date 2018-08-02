Jews Must Not be Pitied

…The older I get, the more I see of life, the more I am convinced of the truth of the Bible. And what convinces me is the mind-boggling genius of the writing, the amazing, immortal history of the Jewish people, and the behavior of antiJews like Jeremy Corbyn, like Adolf Hitler, like David Irving, all of them with minds that off the rails.

What all display is an attachment to Jews no less powerful than that which propels yours truly every morning to bind my weak side arm and my head with the Torah miSinai and keep G-d in mind all day in numerous normal activities, like eating and answering nature’s call.

As Jewishness is an all-consuming pursuit for a serious Jew, so Adolf Hitler was consumed by his insane hatred of Jews 24-7…