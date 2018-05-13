Jerusalem Day, II

Excerpt from this day’s program: …The IDF has now invented a response to these arsonists’ fire kites by sending against them model robot planes with knives on their wings to cut the tails on the kites and make them fall. One report said scores have already been brought down. I wonder. In any case, the barbarians are planning on disrupting our celebrations today and tomorrow when the American Embassy in Jerusalem is opened. These violent Hamites are promising major violence. Their goal is to open a breach in the Gaza barrier to allow hundreds of them, even thousands to pour into the nearby Jewish communities and act out their ancient behavior of the murder, rape and mutilation of Jews as in Hevron in 1929…