Shai ben-Tekoa

Username is EMAIL ADDRESS

DPP Webcasts

DPP Info

Netanya By the Sea

Essays

The Negev

News

Commentary

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Sep
06

Janus-faced Albion

  Thursday - September 6, 2018 6:48 PM EST

Internet Radio

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…The scandal of Jeremy Corbyn in the UK these days is like a malignancy in the body politic. It is not a good sign that is tumor of an idea that Zionism is racism, what he stands for, has erupted. On the one hand.

Or the other, maybe it is a good thing because it forced the core of Labour to face the truth that it had to sign off on the international definition of anti-Semitism, which Corbyn opposed. Basically at stake for him was the right to call Zionism a form of racism. Today video from London shows a bus shelter plastered in protest of the anti-Corbyn decision with the words “Zionism is a racist endeavor,” Corbyn’s language…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
Northern Israel
Netanya
RSSTwitterFacebookYoutube

Free Audio Excerpt

Sha'i Video

On Amazon.com

Phantom Nation

DPP FAQs Audio

Tel Aviv

Archives