Janus-faced Albion

Excerpt from this day’s program: …The scandal of Jeremy Corbyn in the UK these days is like a malignancy in the body politic. It is not a good sign that is tumor of an idea that Zionism is racism, what he stands for, has erupted. On the one hand. Or the other, maybe it is a good thing because it forced the core of Labour to face the truth that it had to sign off on the international definition of anti-Semitism, which Corbyn opposed. Basically at stake for him was the right to call Zionism a form of racism. Today video from London shows a bus shelter plastered in protest of the anti-Corbyn decision with the words “Zionism is a racist endeavor,” Corbyn’s language…