Israel’s Lousy PR

Excerpt from this day’s program: …The chronic response of Israelis left and right has been to want to solve the conflict with concrete, material means, which on its face, makes no sense, because the conflict is not over some material. The foolishness of Oslo and the various peace plans in which it was proposed that Israel return 93% of Yesha, no, 97%, what was the correct percentage, when the conflict is not about that. What Israel has never done is react to the lunacy of their beliefs and propaganda and shoot it down like Iron Dome missile destroying a would-be Jew-killing rocket out of Gaza. That would entail tearing up the Palestinian Narrative as passionately as Chaim Herzog tore up the UN Zionism is Racism resolution. Instead of hondling for a peace deal, Israel should demand its rights to be sovereign in Judea and Samaria and the right to evict from this land anyone if he or she poses a violent threat to Jewish life and property…