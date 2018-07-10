Shai ben-Tekoa

Israel’s Jewish Anti-Semites

  Tuesday - July 10, 2018 5:35 PM EST

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…It was a weird sensation. As I say, these Israelis looked like Jews back home, only much healthier and more energetic. And although I did not understand Hebrew, I heard the same music in their speech among New York Jews speaking English. For those who don’t know, New York City with its multi-culti population produced differ kinds of New York accents. Today on the radio I can identify native New Yorkers who are Irish, Jewish, Italian, each has its own tone and rhythm, and so the music of their Modern Hebrew was familiar to me; their facial expressions. I was home.

But when it came to the topic of antisemitism, boy was I confused…
