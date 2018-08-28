Israel’s Inferior High Court

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Yesterday, the High Court in Herzlandia, named for the Reform Jew for whom salvation meant stripping the Jewish people of their religion and having a state like all the goyim, was at it again, interfering in the conduct of foreign affairs, as it has interfered in military operations, this time tearing up the government’s policy in the matter of medical care provided to the enemy, even as the enemy with his rockets, mortars and fire kites terrorizes thousands of Jewish people – and I deliberately say “Jewish” not Israeli people, because the Ishmaelites firing at us did not respect Israeli identity. They see us only as Jews in rebellion against our Quranically-mandated oppression and humiliation…