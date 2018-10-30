Israel’s Hysterical Blindness

…And what after all is the endless violence here directed against us about if not who owns Jerusalem? Haram a-Sharif is like a child’s security blanket. Without being in possession of it, the pretense of Islam as the One True Faith falls apart.

There are Christians today whose belief has survived the return of the Jews before the second coming. Because they never discarded the Hebrew Bible completely but have schlepped it around for 2,000 years and find meaning in it, particularly the psalms, they have survived the resurrection of the Jewish people in our land.

Versus the Muslims who cannot. Like a house of cards Islam collapses with the loss of Jerusalem to the Jews…