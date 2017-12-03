Israelis: Their Own Worst Enemy

Excerpt from this day’s program: …At Auschwitz, the Germans took away our human names and burnt serial numbers into our arms, as if we were diseased cattle being registered before being destroyed, and now with the rise of the “Palestinian” people and their noble cause of national liberation, we ceased to use Judea and Samaria but “West Bank.” It is almost as if today’s MSM in Israel has gone to work for our Nazi-loving enemies by doing their work for them, inscribing our own map with their names that blot out Judea, origin of the word Jew, and Samaria, origin of the Christian story of the Good Samaritan. That Israel and the Jewish people have gone along with this corruption of language, truth and thought to the detriment of the Jewish people is a national disgrace. Jews are supposed to be so smart and clever and can be, so I find it amazing that only Golda Meir stood out among her generation of founding fathers and mothers of the state in standing up to the monstrous lie that there was another nation besides the Jewish nation with a right to a state in Palestine, a.k.a., the land of Israel, a.k.a. the Promised Land. It is an outrage that these primitive intellects, the Arabs, have been able, via acts of terror on the world stage, to impose their fraudulent history according to which Palestine belongs to the “Palestinians,” a people absent from the country’s history that is thousands of years old. Historians of the future may marvel at this fact; the absolute Israeli refusal to stand up from day one to the nonsense of the existence of this other people with the identical right to statehood in the land whose 1,000 years of history can be found in Tanakh, the Bible. So desperate were the post-religious Zionists to create a post-religious state, they were willing to waive their rights to the heart of the Promised Land, Judea and Samaria. The No. 1 iconic act of this generation was Moshe Dayan in 1967 returning the Temple Mount to the Muslim. The gesture sent the message, “We Israelis don’t care about such things.”