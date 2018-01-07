Israelis Still Don’t Get It

Excerpt from this day’s program: …For example, the welcome news that President Trump does not want the US to give money to people who don’t want to make peace with Israel, specifically, to UNRWA, which I call the greatest scam in UN history – after the UN itself. Unlike every other effort in history known to man made by people trying to help war refugees who flee from one country to another, help them to establish a new home, UNRWA has never done that. UNRWA is the greatest welfare scam in history. 70% of the people in Gaza live on its dole, with free schools, free medical care, and no employment. And this goes for the other dozens of such UNRWA operations in other Arab countries. And the reason for this was the refusal of the Arab states to take care of the Arab refugees from their failed war against Israel 1948-49. One reason is perfectly understandable and human. They were overwhelmingly not native to Palestine but migrant workers from all over the Middle East who went to Mandatory Palestine looking for work, commonly unskilled, illiterates, the poorest of the poor. They ran from the fighting in 1948 because they had no property to hold onto or fight for. The two ports of Haifa and Tel-Aviv were surrounded by shanty towns for these migrants working as manual labors in the ports and at other jobs. And when the Arab armies invaded, they ran from the fighting expecting the armies to kill all the Jews real fast and then can return to loot the property of the Jews. Only things didn’t work out that way, did they?