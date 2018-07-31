Israelis! Not Jews!

Excerpt from this day’s program: …So the Nation-State Law remains a hot topic this day in Israel, and I think one of the most important reactions came from the most respected opinionator in Yediot Aharonot, until bypassed by Israel Hayom, Nahum Barnea, and veteran spokesman for Israel’s post-Jewish Israelis. Of course, he is critical of the law that erodes “Israeliness,” but he never spells out what that is. In typical hysteria for his slice of society here, he thinks the law says to popular Israeli Arab TV personality Lucy Harish — who speaks 100% Jewish Israeli Hebrew – that she has no part in life here. Nonsense…