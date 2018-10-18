Shai ben-Tekoa

Username is EMAIL ADDRESS

DPP Webcasts

DPP Info

Netanya By the Sea

Essays

The Negev

News

Commentary

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Oct
18

Israelis Just Don’t Get It

  Thursday - October 18, 2018 1:24 PM EST

Internet Radio

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…They just don’t get it that Herzlian Zionism as an attempt to free the Jewish people from antisemitism has not been completely successful.

Yes, there are goyim who support our return from the Great Dispersion even without the resurrection from the dead of Jesus of Nazareth. There are atheists who also support our return.

But let’s not kid ourselves; so many of the rest are just old-fashioned haters of Jews in modern dress, in the language of the Times, pun intended…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
Northern Israel
Netanya
RSSTwitterFacebookYoutube

Free Audio Excerpt

Sha'i Video

On Amazon.com

Phantom Nation

DPP FAQs Audio

Tel Aviv

Archives