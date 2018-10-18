Israelis Just Don’t Get It

…They just don’t get it that Herzlian Zionism as an attempt to free the Jewish people from antisemitism has not been completely successful.

Yes, there are goyim who support our return from the Great Dispersion even without the resurrection from the dead of Jesus of Nazareth. There are atheists who also support our return.

But let’s not kid ourselves; so many of the rest are just old-fashioned haters of Jews in modern dress, in the language of the Times, pun intended…