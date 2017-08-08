Israel Needs to Civilize Them

Excerpt from this day’s program: …The Arabs are angry at this pending legislation, named for Taylor Force, R.I.P. an American tourist, West Point graduate — those are quality people — who was stabbed to death in March 2016. You may remember that his murderer’s M.O was knife in hand sprinting among Israelis strolling along the shore and stabbing and slashing, stabbing and slashing as he ran along. The Arabs are angry because, as the spokesman for the Arabs in prison for terrorist aggression, it is “an incorrect decision.” The reason for it is “Israeli incitement against the prisoners and martyrs. We as Palestinians reject the accusation that the prisoners are terrorists. We consider the occupation the reason for terrorism in the region and that the prisoners are victims of the presence of the Israeli occupation.” Indeed, he rejects the accusation the prisoners are “terrorists,” And there you have it: some of the DNA of this ever-hemorrhaging conflict that never stops bleeding. These Arabs here, like this prisoners’ spokesman, refuse and reject the definitions of terrorism and soldiers in civilized societies. They even have a different definition of war…