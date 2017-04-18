Israel Needs “Death to Terrorists!”

Excerpt from this day’s program: …The West is committing suicide by not slamming its frontiers to the Muslim invaders who may be coming for a better life materially, but not part of the deal in their minds is giving up their religion and the ethical universe seen most clearly in its cruel treatment of women. How interesting to ruminate on the coincidence in Hebrew of the words for womb and mercy, rehem and rakhmanoot, and Islamic culture in which merciful women are treated cruelly and not only them; Muslim men are known to burn other Muslim men at the stake, and chop their heads and hands off too…