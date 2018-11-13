Israel Needs A New Heart

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Shalom laYehudim, Shalom laBnai Noach, Shalom laGoyim. It is the evening of the 4th day, vav beKislev, Parashas Vayatsay, tav-shin-ayin-tes, 5779, the evening of the 3rd day, Tuesday, 13 November, 2018, webcasting from Israel once again bombarded by projectiles launched from Gaza of the Philistines who have tormented Israel for 70 years. Last night was the worst. Hundreds of missiles fired at us. Iron Dome brought down one hundred of them. Most fell harmlessly, a few did physical damage; one man was killed. No school today for tens of thousands of Jewish children. No business and productivity. With Israel as stymied as ever over how to put an end to this menace. The Air Force is are back to bringing down multi-story buildings which I reason are mostly empty apartment and office buildings. Unoccupied. Indeed, Israel is proud there were no civilian casualties in its air raids on 150 sites, and I learned during the Viet Nam that when a government reports arithmetic, it is an evasion of the issue. 150 sites bombed is meaningless so long as the missile barrage continues. One report said they might have launched 400 missiles but still have another 20,000…