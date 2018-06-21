Israel Must Learn from Trump

…I think Israel might learn from Donald Trump and his success so far in forcing Kim Jung Un to stop firing missiles over the Sea of Japan, over Japan, into the Pacific in the direction of Guam.

How did he do it? And surely the most puzzled are the Trump haters because what he did goes against the grain of everything their narcissistic essence recoils from.

It was in August of last year that President Trump shocked the Enlightened by sounding like a loose cannon of a warmonger when he threatened Little Rocket Man with “fire and fury like the world has never seen.” Trump threatened decisive violence unbridled by any smidgen of mercy. Trump sent the message “Don’t mess with me. I will do anything to end your nuclear program.”

What Israel has never done in regard to Hamas in Gaza is issue a similar threat of total destruction in Gaza and to hell with world opinion…