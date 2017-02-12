Israel Must Fight Back

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Well, Mandy Patinkin is either an ignoramus or an antisemite in behavior, though he of course belongs to that tribe of Enlightened Jews who profess their love for Israel and therefore it pains them to ponder their “crimes” against the Ancient Ones. Patinkin for sure does not see himself as an antisemite but his behavior, whatever his conscious intent, is that of an antisemite because, by my three-word definition, antisemitism is lying about Jews. This is what Mandy Patinkin does here. And his accusations are no more truthful that accusations in the 14th century that Jews were poisoning the wells. When has Israel ever bulldozed Arab villages? What is creepy in the comparison as well is the fact that the only bulldozing by Israel of villages is other Jewish communities, like Gush Katif, that cluster of neighborhoods. Patinkin pontificates “Haven’t you driven enough people from their homes already?” On what planet is Patinkin living? Well, the answer to that is Planet Hollywood. He is an actor pretending to be far more intelligent, clever, courageous and knowledgeable than Mandy Patinkin really is…