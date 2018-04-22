Shai ben-Tekoa

Username is EMAIL ADDRESS

DPP Webcasts

DPP Info

Netanya By the Sea

Essays

The Negev

News

Commentary

The Malha Mall in Jerusalem
Apr
22

Israel Always the Bad Guy

  Sunday - April 22, 2018 1:46 PM EST

Internet Radio

Excerpt from this day’s program:

…Not surprisingly, Israel HaYom this morning featured that mysterious killing of a Hamas weapons maker in Kuala Lumpur, by two men on a motorcycle.

Similar mysterious two-man teams on motorcycles have been known to kill atomic scientists in Iran.

And not surprisingly, by contrast, the ever enlightened Jerusalem Post blared, “Death of 15-year-old Gazan draws EU, UN criticism of Israel.”

The UN’s man on the scene Nikolay Mladenov accused Israel, “How does the killing of a child help peace?”

I also cannot overlook, before going any further with this story, the fact that right above the day’s major headline, was a teaser for a story inside on page 24 entitled. “Adult entertainment: The reopening of Israel’s only S & M club, the Dungeon.”

The once dignified Jerusalem Post of the Jewish people published in the Holy City is now doing porn. The Jerusalem Post used to be not only a Zionist newspaper but a Jewish one, but this behavior is simply not Jewish…
Categories : Sha'i ben-Tekoa ~ Webcasts
Northern Israel
Netanya
RSSTwitterFacebookYoutube

Free Audio Excerpt

Sha'i Video

On Amazon.com

Phantom Nation

DPP FAQs Audio

Tel Aviv

Archives