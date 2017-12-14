Islam’s Murderous Envy

Excerpt from this day’s program: …Vying for Jerusalem has been a news story, so to speak, for thousands years. Like a soap opera that never ends, humanity has fought over who owns Jerusalem since ancient Babylon. And by its existence as the perennial target of envy, Israel’s worst enemies unwittingly salute the truth of Jewishness; that indeed Jerusalem is the world’s uncontested, universal, No. 1 Holy City on the planet. I mean, to Buddhists in Tibet, Lhasa is their holy city; Japanese adherents of Shinto may regard various mountains sacred; native Americans believe in sacred lakes. But in every case, it was a local belief, not universally accepted the way Jerusalem is and fought over. The fighting over it is the antiJew’s unwitting acceptance that what Jews call holy is the Real McCoy. Think of the Philistines who captured the Ark of the Covenant containing the tablets in the belief they were the source of Israelis strength and success, not understanding that the tablets were not the source of power. The source was the words and ideas engraved in them, that the Philistines never understood. Islam is like that…